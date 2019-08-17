Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Here’s what to expect

tech

Xiaomi’s sub-brand is prepping to launch a new 64-megapixel camera phone which is speculated to be the Redmi Note 8. The company has confirmed Redmi Note 8 is in the works and has also been teasing its 64-megapixel camera phone.

Lu Weibing, Redmi’s General Manager, shared a teaser video on Weibo highlighting the 64-megapixel camera sensor. The teaser doesn’t reveal much but outlines the design of the phone with its 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. Weibing also says that this phone went into mass production two weeks ago which would mean the beginning of August.

Xiaomi unveiled its 64-megapixel camera tech earlier this month in China. The company is using Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor which is equipped to deliver better lowlight images and richer details in brighter settings. The Samsung sensor also brings real-time HDR of up to 100-decibles. Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera phone will deliver 9248×6936 pixel resolution photos with about 19MB in size.

Weibing hasn’t officially announced that the new Redmi phone is Redmi Note 8 but new leaks corroborate the speculation. According to a MyDrivers report, the two variants of a Redmi smartphone were spotted on China’s 3C website. The listing shows that the Redmi phones support 18W charging and are expected to be powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G90T chipset.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had recently confirmed a new phone with this chipset would launch soon. The MediaTek Helio G90T chipset comes with gaming-focused features. This would make the upcoming Xiaomi phone the first gaming phone from the Chinese company.

The report also showcases a render of the alleged Redmi Note 8 with its quad-camera setup. The smartphone is seen in a white colour similar to the Mi A3 and the cameras placed at the centre. There’s no presence of a fingerprint sensor indicating that the phone will opt for an in-display one.

Xiaomi has been continuously dropping hints of its new 64-megapixel camera smartphone. At the same time Redmi’s Weibing has also been teasing the new phone. All speculations lead to Redmi Note 8 launching with the 64-megapixel camera sensor. This phone is expected to launch in Xiaomi’s turf by the end of this month.

