Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 coming soon: What to expect from Redmi Note 7 successor

Aug 06, 2019

Xiaomi has confirmed it is working on a Redmi Note 7 successor. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in a Weibo post said that Redmi Note 8 will launch soon and it will be more ‘powerful’ than the previous versions.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is said to be the company’s first smartphone with 64-megapixel rear camera. Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera phone will follow Realme’s 64-megapixel camera phone scheduled to be showcased on August 8 in India. Realme is working on a quad-camera setup with AI and Samsung’s 64MP GW1 sensor.

According to reports, Xiaomi will be using MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T processor to offer better gaming performance. Xiaomi recently announced a partnership with the chip company to use the latest gaming-focused chip. The latest chip from MediaTek features ‘HyperEngine’ game technology which is said to deliver better experience when playing graphic-intensive games such as Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and KOG. MediaTek Helio G90T competes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will succeed the company’s current Redmi Note 7 series which features three phones, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Note 7S and Note 7 Pro offer 48-megapixel rear camera and are among the cheapest phones in the market to offer so. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is available in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 while you can buy Redmi Note 7 Pro for a starting price of Rs 13,999.

