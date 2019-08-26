Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 key specifications revealed, to feature 48MP camera

tech

Xiaomi will launch its new Redmi Note series in China on August 29. The new smartphone series will feature Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, more details have been confirmed for the Redmi Note 8 series.

Redmi brand manager Lu Weibing who has been actively teasing the new phones took to Weibo to announce chipset details. Redmi Note 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, the same chipset found on Mi A3. Announced earlier this April, Snapdragon 665 chipset is powered by the Kyro 260 CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset also comes with camera improvements including hybrid autofocus, optical zoom, triple camera support and more.

Speaking of camera, Redmi Note 8 will offer a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor according to a teaser on Weibo. The teaser also suggests the quad-camera setup will feature a super wide angle lens, depth sensor and macro lens.

Weibing also shared camera samples of Redmi Note 8. He further said the phone’s camera will come with ‘super night scene function’ for low-light photography.

As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it will also feature a quad-camera setup with the latest 64-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will also house a 4,500mAh battery and will be powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G90T chipset. MediaTek’s Helio G90T chipset is optimised for gaming, especially for titles like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and KOG.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will also come with liquid cooling system like the Poco F1. This feature allows for the phone to run longer on graphic-intensive games by combating overheating on the phone.

