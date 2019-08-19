Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 launch date revealed: What to expect from Redmi Note 7 successor

tech

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is not even one year old and the company is already working on a successor. Set to launch as Redmi Note 8, the latest Xiaomi smartphone is promised to come with ‘powerful’ specs and higher camera megapixels. Ahead of the official launch, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing revealed Redmi Note 8 will officially debut on August 29. Xiaomi’s sub-brand is set to unveil its first ‘Redmi TV’ on the same day.

Weibing on Weibo, posted via Redmi Note 8, said the next smartphone will come with higher battery life, improved screen-to-body ratio, and better camera. According to reports, Redmi Note 8 will be the first Xiaomi phone to come with a 64-megapixel camera. Xiaomi and Samsung recently unveiled the 64-megapixel camera technology for phones. The camera tech leverages Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor to deliver 64-megapixel resolution photos. Redmi Note 8 is rumoured to come with as many as four rear cameras.

Another big feature of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is said to be MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The new chip brings several performance optimisations with a special focus on gaming features. Redmi Note 8 is also said to be the first mid-range gaming-focused phone from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will compete with Realme’s upcoming smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. Realme has said its 64MP camera phone will launch before Diwali in India.

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi introduced Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this year. The company quickly phased out Redmi Note 7 to introduce Redmi Note 7S with 48-megapixel (Samsung sensor) camera. Redmi Note 7 Pro launched with 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586 sensor) camera. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Other key features include 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor, 13-megapixel selfie camera, and 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 12:23 IST