e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 48MP quad camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series is now official. Check out full specifications, features and price of the latest smartphone.

tech Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Redmi Note 8 launched in China.
Redmi Note 8 launched in China.(Weibo)
         

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series is official. The latest smartphone series comes almost six months after the Redmi Note 7 series debuted in India. With Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi has brought the popular quad-camera setup to its mid-range smartphone segment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a large 6.39-inch display with full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. Note that it’s the same processor that runs on Xiaomi’s third generation Android One smartphone, Mi A3. The smartphone runs on Android Pie-based MIUI operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup. Unlike the Pro mode, the primary sensor is 48-megapixel Sony IMX586. Other three sensors on Redmi Note 8 are 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens.  For selfies, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W charger. Connectivity options on the phone include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:15 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media Case
    don't miss