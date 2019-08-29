Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with 48MP quad camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched

tech

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 12:16 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series is official. The latest smartphone series comes almost six months after the Redmi Note 7 series debuted in India. With Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi has brought the popular quad-camera setup to its mid-range smartphone segment.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a large 6.39-inch display with full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. Note that it’s the same processor that runs on Xiaomi’s third generation Android One smartphone, Mi A3. The smartphone runs on Android Pie-based MIUI operating system.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup. Unlike the Pro mode, the primary sensor is 48-megapixel Sony IMX586. Other three sensors on Redmi Note 8 are 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W charger. Connectivity options on the phone include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 12:15 IST