Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch: How, when to watch livestream

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India later today. This will be Xiaomi’s first 64MP camera smartphone making its India debut.

tech Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi will launch its first 64MP camera phone today in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro was first unveiled this August in China. The smartphone packs a 64MP quad camera setup, upgraded performance and improved design as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm. The launch event will be livestream through Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and interested users can follow this link for the same. Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain said the company will also announce an India-centric technology at the event.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to compete with Realme XT which also packs a 64MP quad camera and is priced at Rs 15,999. In China, Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approx) and comes in three storage variants.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 3D curved glass on top. Under the hood it runs MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor. This gaming-focused chipset is equipped with a dedicated HyperEngine and Game Turbo 2.0 for graphic-intensive games. Redmi Note 8 Pro also has liquid cooling like the Poco F1.

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s quad-camera setup features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Xiaomi uses Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor for its 64MP camera like the Realme XT. For selfies, there’s 20-megapixel camera up front.

Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0. The smartphone also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, NFC support, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:52 IST

