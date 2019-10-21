Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8 already sold out on Mi.com, Amazon India

tech

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 8 series phones were sold out in less than 15 minutes of the sale which started at 12 noon. All models Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 8 are listed as “out-of-stock” on Mi.com while Amazon India is showing “waitlist full.” Xiaomi is likely to announce the next sale date soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 8 were officially launched in India last week. Redmi Note 8 Pro is Xiaomi’s first 64-megapixel camera phone. It also offers a quad-rear camera setup which includes 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three models – 6GB, 64GB, 6GB, 128GB, and 8GB, 128GB, priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on MediaTek Helio G90T processor and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery along with 18W fast charging. The phone comes with expandable storage slot as well. The latest Redmi phone offers 6.53-inch full HD+ screen with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 also has four rear cameras - 48-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. Redmi Note 8 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB models are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Airtel is offering double data offer on both the phones. Airtel prepaid subscribers can avail the offer on Rs 249 and Rs 349 recharges.

