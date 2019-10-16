Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64MP camera comes to India, Redmi Note 8 launched as well

tech

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Redmi Note 8 Pro, its first smartphone with 64-megapixel rear camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Halo White and Shadow Black colour options as well. Xiaomi also launched Redmi Note 8 at its event. The phone is available in Neptune Blue, Space Black, and Moonlight White colour options. There’s also a new Cosmic Purple colour.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 9,999. The top-end model with 6GB, 128GB costs Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end models with 6GB, 128GB, and 8GB, 128GB cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Both the phones will be available starting October 21 12noon via mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications

Xiaomi’s new smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with several optimisations for graphic-intensive games such as Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile. The octa-core processor is also said to bring better network connectivity and touch latency. The phone comes with built-in liquid cooling feature. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports microSD card (2+1 slot).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor). Other three cameras of the phone are 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi comes with a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 support. The smartphone comes with USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android Pie-based MIUI 10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with built-in Alexa app. Users can use Alexa to control smart home devices and soon will be able to control Mi TV and other IR devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

The smartphone also comes with four rear cameras. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also supports 4K video recording and comes with a dedicated Night Mode. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone comes with a 6.3-inch full HD display with 90% screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone comes with expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and ships with 18W charger.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:57 IST