Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8 next sale on October 25: Price, offers, and more

tech

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:53 IST

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 8 will go on sale on October 25 at 12noon via mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores. The two new smartphones are successor to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro which launched in India earlier this year. While Redmi Note 8 comes as incremental upgrade over Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a big upgrade over the predecessor.

Price, offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end variants with 6GB, 128GB, and 8GB, 128GB cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4GB, 64GB model and 6GB, 128GB cost Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999.

Airtel is offering double data offer on both Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 smartphones through Rs 249 and Rs 349 recharges. Amazon India is also bundling 10% instant discount offer on the two phones as part of its ongoing Great Indian Festival Diwali special sale.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. Running on MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone also supports microSD card (2+1 slot).

Main highlight of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the 64-megapixel rear camera. The phone has four rear cameras featuring 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery and ships with 18W fast charger out-of-the-box. Other important features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro include 3.5mm headphone jack, Aura Design, Android Pie-based MIUI 10, and USB Type-C port.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:53 IST