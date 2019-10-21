Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 first sale today: Price, specifications, and more

tech

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:20 IST

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 go on sale in India for the first time today on Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi home and Mi Preferred Partners and all retail chains. The online sale begins at 12noon. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999 while Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999. Airtel is offering double data offer on both Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones. The scheme is available to prepaid customers on Rs 249 and Rs 349 recharges.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8 price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB models are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB, 64GB model is available for Rs 14,999. The top-end 6GB, 128GB, and 8GB, 128GB models are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 8 specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India alongside Redmi Note 8 last week. The successor to Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 64-megapixel rear camera, also Xiaomi’s first phone to offer so. The phone offers a quad-rear camera setup featuring 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 also comes with four rear cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-focused processor, Redmi Note 8 Pro features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage as well. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and ships with an 18W charger.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch full HD display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

