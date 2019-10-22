e-paper
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 next sale on October 25

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 8 series will be available for sale on October 25. Here’s everything you need to know.

tech Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro sale.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro sale.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 series went on sale in India for the first time on October 21. Xiaomi will hold another sale for the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 smartphones on October 25. The new Xiaomi phones will be available via mi.com and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi Note 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage retails at Rs 12,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro which is Xiaomi’s first 64MP camera phone retails at Rs 14,999 (6GB+64GB). Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 15,999. There’s another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which retails at Rs 17,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, and runs on MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor. The 64MP quad camera setup also houses an 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

 

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 support. On the software front, Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

Redmi Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes with an 18W charger in the box. Redmi Note 8 also sports a quad-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:45 IST

