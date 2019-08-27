Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 prices leak ahead of launch

tech

Xiaomi will launch its new Redmi Note 8 series at an event in China on August 29. Even with less than two days left for the official unveiling, a new leak suggests the possible pricing of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8.

According to the leak (via 91 mobiles), Redmi Note 8 will be priced at CNY 1,199 which translates to roughly Rs 12,000. This price is for the base variant of Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it will start at CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approx) for the 6GB+128GB variant. Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could be priced at CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,000 approx).

The leaked pricing for Redmi Note 8 phones falls in line with Xiaomi’s usual pricing for its Note series. However, it is advised to wait for the official pricing for the phones. At the same time, Xiaomi has been teasing its upcoming phones. Redmi Note 8 Pro is claimed to have 40% battery left even after two days of use.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will house a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone will also house a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera. It will be powered by MediaTek’s G90T gaming chipset. Xiaomi also said the Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature liquid cooling for a better gaming experience. There’s also going to be a Warcraft edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Redmi Note 8 Pro x World of Warcraft edition will come in customised packaging and design.

As for the Redmi Note 8, it will also sport a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel camera sensor. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor. The quad-camera setup will feature a super wide angle lens, depth sensor and macro lens.

