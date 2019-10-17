e-paper
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Battle of 64-megapixel camera phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is here. Here’s how Xiaomi’s new 64-megapixel camera phone fares against Realme’s.

tech Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi has joined the 64-megapixel camera race with its brand Redmi Note 8 Pro. Featuring a quad-camera setup, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with big upgrades in specifications and design departments. As expected, the phone is aggressively priced at Rs 14,999 (base). Redmi Note 8 Pro, however, will take on Realme XT which was the first phone in India to offer a 64-megapixel camera. Let’s compare the two phones.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end models with 6GB, 128GB, and 8GB, 128GB RAM-storage cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Realme XT comes in 4GB and 64GB, 6GB and 64GB, and 8GB and 128GB models and are priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

Design & Display

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with an improved Aura design featuring glossy back and metallic side edges. The back panel houses a vertically aligned camera modoule along with a fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi phone offers a 6.53-inch full HD+ dot notch HDR display with 500 nits brightness.

Realme XT comes with a similar design with glossy glass panel on the back. The smartphone offers a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch on front. The phone offers an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Camera

Both Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT offer quad-camera setup and Samsung’s GM1 sensor for the 64-megapixel camera. Xiaomi’s camera setup includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel camera.

Realme XT offers the same 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 sensor.

Performance

Xiaomi has a slight edge over Realme XT in the performance department. The latest Redmi Note 8 Pro offers MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-focused chipset along with liquid cooling feature. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 6GB RAM as the base model. The phone offers a 4,500mAh battery along with 18W fast charging cable.

Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge. The smartphone is available in 4GB and 64GB, 6GB and 64GB, and 8GB and 128GB variants.

Takeaway,

Both the phones are equally matched in many aspects. But Xiaomi has an edge over Realme with higher battery capacity and a new gaming processor along with other optimisations for power users. Another advantage is the 6GB RAM capacity on the base model.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:32 IST

