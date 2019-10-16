e-paper
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India: How it’s different from Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has launched in India. Here’s how the phone fares against Redmi Note 7 Pro which is available in India for a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:11 IST
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi on Wednesday launched Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. Scheduled to go on sale in India on October 21, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with big improvements in the camera department. The latest smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,999, Redmi Note 8 Pro is Xiaomi’s first quad-camera phone for the mid-range segment. Interestingly enough, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro isn’t even one year old and is currently available online for a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base model. Let’s compare the two Xiaomi smartphones.

Display and design

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro came with a big design improvement with a glass back panel and dewdrop notch on the front. Redmi Note 8 Pro brings further improvement with an Aura design with shinier glass back and metal. There are newer colour options with Redmi Note 8 Pro as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ dot notch HDR display with 500 nits brightness. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched with a 48-megapixel camera and is one of the most affordable phones to offer so. The phone has two rear cameras, 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro offers much better camera specifications. It now has been upgraded to a quad setup featuring 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro ( Xiaomi )

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro edges out Redmi Note 7 Pro in the performance department with MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-focused chipset coupled with liquid cooling and other software-level optimisations. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro’s base model has 6GB RAM whereas the battery has been bumped up to 4,500mAh battery. There’s also a microSD card slot on the new Redmi Note 8 Pro. It also ships with 18W fast charger.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. It supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone runs on a 4,000mAh battery.

Takeaway

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has been one of the best budget smartphones in India. At a starting price of Rs 11,999, it’s still a good buy. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, however, offers much superior specs including camera and performance. If you want to play marathon PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty: Mobile, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is a better alternative.

tech