Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64-megapixel camera launched: Check price, full specifications, features

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:37 IST

Xiaomi on Thursday officially launched its first 64-megapixel camera smartphone, Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a new design including improved glass back panel, an improvement over the current glass panels on Redmi Note 7 Pro. The front has smaller notch which allows higher screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes in three colour options, Jade Green, Ice White, grey. Xiaomi also unveiled a special edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro, based on World of Warcraft video game.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three variants 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The three models are priced at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approximately), CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.) and CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approx.) respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T processor focused on gaming optimisations. The latest Helio G90T processor comes with a dedicated HyperEngine and Game Turbo 2.0 for better performance while playing graphic-intensive games. The octa-core chip also brings improved network speed and lower touch latency. Redmi Note 8 Pro also has liquid cooling feature. The smartphone comes in following RAM and storage variants - 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro’s biggest feature is the quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi earlier this month had showcased 64-megapixel camera technology for smartphones. Powered by Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor, the new camera is said to deliver better lowlight images. The sensor also brings 38% more pixels than a 48MP camera.

Redmi note 8 Pro with quad-camera launched ( Xiaomi )

Other three sensors include 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports 960fps ultra slow-motion videos. The smartphone offers a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 support. Other key features include fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:16 IST