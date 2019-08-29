e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64-megapixel camera launched: Check price, full specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has launched in China. Check out full specifications and features of the latest Xiaomi phone.

tech Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro goes official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro goes official(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi on Thursday officially launched its first 64-megapixel camera smartphone, Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a new design including improved glass back panel, an improvement over the current glass panels on Redmi Note 7 Pro. The front has smaller notch which allows higher screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes in three colour options, Jade Green, Ice White, grey. Xiaomi also unveiled a special edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro, based on World of Warcraft video game.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three variants 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The three models are priced at CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approximately), CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx.) and CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approx.) respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T processor focused on gaming optimisations. The latest Helio G90T processor comes with a dedicated HyperEngine and Game Turbo 2.0 for better performance while playing graphic-intensive games. The octa-core chip also brings improved network speed and lower touch latency. Redmi Note 8 Pro also has liquid cooling feature. The smartphone comes in following RAM and storage variants - 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched, check full specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro’s biggest feature is the quad-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi earlier this month had showcased 64-megapixel camera technology for smartphones. Powered by Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor, the new camera is said to deliver better lowlight images. The sensor also brings 38% more pixels than a 48MP camera.

Redmi note 8 Pro with quad-camera launched
Redmi note 8 Pro with quad-camera launched ( Xiaomi )

Other three sensors include 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports 960fps ultra slow-motion videos. The smartphone offers a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 support. Other key features include fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android Pie-based MIUI 10 operating system.  

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 13:16 IST

tags
more from tech
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media Case
    don't miss