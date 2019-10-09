Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64MP quad camera to launch in India on October 16

tech

Xiaomi just launched a new budget smartphone in India. Redmi 8 comes with a 4,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras for a price of Rs 7,999. At the launch event, Xiaomi also announced it will launch its 64MP camera phone in India on October 16.

Xiaomi’s 64MP camera phone is the Redmi Note 8 Pro which was launched in China this August. Redmi Note 8 Pro succeeds the Redmi Note 7 Pro with new cameras, upgraded performance and an improved glass design as well. In China, Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three storage variants at a starting price of CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,000 approx).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 3D glass on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G90T gaming processor. This chipset comes with a dedicated HyperEngine and Game Turbo 2.0 for better performance for graphic-intensive games. Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with liquid gaming making it a gaming-focused phone.

For photography, Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Xiaomi uses Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor for its 64MP camera. The same can be found on the Realme XT. Up front there’s a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0. Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, NFC support, USB Type-C port and and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

