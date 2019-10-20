e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro India sale: Price, offers, specs, and more

Xiaomi’s 64-megapixel camera phone Redmi Note 8 Pro goes on sale on October 21. You can also buy the cheaper Redmi Note 8 tomorrow.

tech Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Offers on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro
Offers on the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale in India on October 21. Xiaomi’s new smartphones succeed the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro, both featuring 48-megapixel cameras. The new Redmi phones come with upgrades in the performance and camera departments.

Price and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB models cost Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end 6GB, 128GB, and 8GB, 128GB variants cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Both the smartphones will go on sale starting October 21 at 12noon via mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Home stores. Both the phones will also go on sale across all offline stores -- Mi Home, Mi Studio, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners and all retail chains.

Airtel is offering its double data offer on both Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones. Under this offer, Airtel subscribers get double data through Rs 249 and Rs 349 Prepaid recharges. This means, Redmi Note 8 series users get 4GB per day data instead of 2GB data per day on RC 249. On recharge Rs 349, Airtel prepaid customers get 6GB per day data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-focused processor, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras including 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor. Other three cameras are 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi comes with a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery, USB Type-C, Android-based MIUI custom ROM.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch full HD display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 8 also comes with four rear cameras including 8-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 include 512GB expandable storage support, 4,000mAh battery, and 18W charging support.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 17:07 IST

tags
top news
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
3rd Test Highlights: Bad light forces stumps after Shami, Umesh rattle SA
3rd Test Highlights: Bad light forces stumps after Shami, Umesh rattle SA
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech