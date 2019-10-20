Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro India sale: Price, offers, specs, and more

tech

Oct 20, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale in India on October 21. Xiaomi’s new smartphones succeed the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro, both featuring 48-megapixel cameras. The new Redmi phones come with upgrades in the performance and camera departments.

Price and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB models cost Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. The top-end 6GB, 128GB, and 8GB, 128GB variants cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Both the smartphones will go on sale starting October 21 at 12noon via mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Home stores. Both the phones will also go on sale across all offline stores -- Mi Home, Mi Studio, Mi Stores, Mi Preferred Partners and all retail chains.

Airtel is offering its double data offer on both Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones. Under this offer, Airtel subscribers get double data through Rs 249 and Rs 349 Prepaid recharges. This means, Redmi Note 8 series users get 4GB per day data instead of 2GB data per day on RC 249. On recharge Rs 349, Airtel prepaid customers get 6GB per day data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch full HD+ screen with 3D glass and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming-focused processor, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras including 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor. Other three cameras are 8-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi comes with a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery, USB Type-C, Android-based MIUI custom ROM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch full HD display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 8 also comes with four rear cameras including 8-megapixel primary sensor (Samsung GM1), 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 include 512GB expandable storage support, 4,000mAh battery, and 18W charging support.

Oct 20, 2019