Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch today: Expected specifications, features, price, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series is expected to launch today. There’s already a lot of buzz around the new smartphone series, especially Redmi Note 8 Pro which will be Xiaomi’s first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera. Xiaomi will launch at least two smartphones under Note 8 series. The company is also expected to introduce a Redmi TV today.

According to reports, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, the same chip that powers Mi A3 Android One smartphone. The chipset will be coupled with Kyro 260 CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. Another big feature of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is going to be the 48-megapixel rear camera with lowlight optimisations.

The top-end model Redmi Note 8 Pro will offer superior specifications – 64-megapixel rear camera (Samsung sensor). The smartphone will also be Xiaomi’s one of the first phones to sport four rear camera sensors. Another big feature of Redmi Note 8 Pro will be gaming optimisations, thanks to MediaTek’s new Helio G90T chipset. The latest MediaTek chipset is optimised for gaming, especially for titles like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and KOG. It will also come with liquid cooling feature, similar to Poco F1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will sport a bigger 4,500mAjh battery.

Redmi Note 8 will reportedly cost CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 12,000) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it will be available at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (Rs 18,000 approx) for the 6GB+128GB variant. Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is likely to cost at CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,000 approx).

Redmi TV is also set to debut today. Touted as OnePlus TV rival, Xiaomi’s new smart TV is rumoured to come with up to 4K UHD screen resolution and up to 70-inch screen size. RedmiBook 14 is also expected to launch with latest Intel 10th gen processor, upgrade from the previous model which has Intel 8th gen processor.

