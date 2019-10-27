Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to Samsung Galaxy M30: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000

tech

With the year closing to an end, there are already many smartphones to choose from and in different categories. Each price category is brimming with options for consumers. Even the budget range which is the most popular in India has gotten competitive with brands offering the best at affordable prices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi’s latest launch in India includes the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Redmi Note 8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP quad camera, 13MP selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery. It also has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and with a U-shaped notch up front. Redmi Note 8 base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB is available at Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Galaxy M30 is one of Samsung’s most popular budget phones. The company recently launched a new storage variant for Galaxy M30 which is available under Rs 10,000. Galaxy M30 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 9,999. The smartphone offers a triple camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display.

Realme 5

Realme 5 comes with a quad-camera setup of 12MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP sensors. It also houses a 13MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under its hood. Realme 5 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Motorola One Macro

Motorola’s new budget phone ‘Motorola One Macro’ retails at Rs 9,999 in India. The smartphone’s highlight is macro photography which is possible through a dedicated 2MP macro lens. This comes with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a TOF sensor. Motorola One Macro is powered by MediaTek’s P70 processor and has a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is currently the most affordable 48MP camera. It is available at Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone’s features are a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 13MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

