Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price, specifications, features comparison

tech

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 15:45 IST

Xiaomi has upgraded its Redmi Note series with two new smartphones, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. As expected, the two smartphones are targeted at the budget and mid-range segments. The Redmi Note 8 series builds on the bold changes Xiaomi introduced in the Redmi Note 7 series earlier this year. For instance, the glass back panel has better looks. The biggest update, however, is the introduction of quad-camera setup to the Redmi Note 8 series. Let’s compare the two new Xiaomi phones.

Display & Design

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro looks exactly like each other but have subtle differences. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a vertically aligned quad-camera setup on the left top corner whereas Redmi Note 8 Pro vertically aligned triple-camera setup at the centre. The fourth slot in the module is fingerprint sensor whereas the additional camera sensor is located under the LED flash. The screen size also varies, but not much. Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display while Redmi Note 8 Pro has marginally bigger 6.53-inch full HD+ display.

Camera

While both Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 have quad-camera setup, the two differ in terms of the primary sensor. First up is Redmi Note 8. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor accompanied by 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches its first Redmi TV, check price and full specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras including a 64-megapixel sensor. ( Xiaomi )

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first Xiaomi phone to offer a 64-megapixel rear camera. The rest of camera sensors are same as Redmi Note 8 – an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Redmi Note 8 Pro has 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance

Unlike the Pro model, Redmi Note 8 offers incremental performance upgrade over the predecessor. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging – pretty much same as the current budget Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, however, bets big on performance with MediaTek’s latest Helio G90T processor. The chip comes with a range of optimisations for power users such as faster network, lower latency and power efficiency. Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM as well. The battery size has been increased to 4,500mAh capacity with the same 18W fast charging.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 15:31 IST