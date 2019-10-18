Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: New 48MP camera phone under Rs 10,000

tech

Redmi Note 8 Pro may have hogged all the limelight at Xiaomi’s event earlier this week, but Redmi Note 8 too has come with interesting upgrades. Available at a starting price of Rs 9,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will go on sale on October 21. The smartphone will also succeed Redmi Note 7S which has been Xiaomi’s cheapest 48-megapixel camera phone for quite some time. Let’s compare the two phones.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 4GB, 64GB model is priced at Rs 9,999. The top-end model with 6GB, 128GB costs Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S 3GB, 32GB model costs Rs 8,999. The 4GB, 64GB model is available for Rs 9,999.

Design and display

Both Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 7S come with the same 6.3-inch full HD+ display with notch on the front. The back panel, however, looks very different. The latest Redmi Note 8 has four rear cameras on the back vertically aligned on the left top corner. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the centre. The back panel also comes with Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Aura Design. Redmi Note 7S has flat black panel with dual camera stack on the left top corner.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 edges out Redmi Note 7S in the camera department. The latest phone offers four rear cameras – 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S has a dual-rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel primary and 5-megapixel secondary sensors. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Key specs compared ( Xiaomi )

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone is available in 4GB, 64Gb and 6GB and 128GB RAM and storage models. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The new Redmi phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and ships with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone comes in 3GB, 32GB and 4GB, 64GB RAM and storage models. It supports expandable storage up to 256GB storage. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Takeaway,

Clearly, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is a big upgrade over the Redmi Note 7S. At a starting price of Rs 9,999 and 4GB as the base model, it’s definitely a better buy.

