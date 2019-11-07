e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T launched: Check price, specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T comes with four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. Check full specifications and features of the latest Xiaomi phone.

tech Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8T
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 8T(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi has launched a new version of its Redmi Note 8 smartphone. Called Redmi Note 8T, the new phone is available in select European markets for a starting price of EUR 179 (Rs 14,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T comes in three variants. While the base model offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, other two variants come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The two variants are priced at EUR 199 and EUR 249 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Full Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ notch display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Redmi Note 8T runs on Android Pie-based MIUI. The phone comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage with expandable storage support via microSD.

ALSO READ: Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel penta camera phone launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T comes with as many as four rear cameras. The configuration includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it offers a 13-megapixel camera.

Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Pro include Blutooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and fingerprint sensor. The latest Xiaomi phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

tags
top news
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
BJP delays meet with Maharashtra Governor, to wait for Shiv Sena response
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Gadkari rules out role for himself in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis to be CM
Gadkari rules out role for himself in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis to be CM
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech