Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T launched: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:21 IST

Xiaomi has launched a new version of its Redmi Note 8 smartphone. Called Redmi Note 8T, the new phone is available in select European markets for a starting price of EUR 179 (Rs 14,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T comes in three variants. While the base model offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, other two variants come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The two variants are priced at EUR 199 and EUR 249 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Full Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ notch display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, Redmi Note 8T runs on Android Pie-based MIUI. The phone comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage with expandable storage support via microSD.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T comes with as many as four rear cameras. The configuration includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it offers a 13-megapixel camera.

Other key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Pro include Blutooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and fingerprint sensor. The latest Xiaomi phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.