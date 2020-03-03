Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 leaked images reveal punch-hole camera

tech

Xiaomi will soon upgrade its popular Redmi Note series in India. The new Redmi Note 9 series has so far been teased on Amazon India with nothing much but just glimpses of what to expect. Official posters of the Redmi Note 9 have now appeared online revealing its design in entirety.

Redmi Note 9 is seen in a new design different from last year’s Redmi Note 8 series. The smartphone has a punch-hole selfie camera that’s placed on the top-left corner. The rear camera design is also different and goes by what Xiaomi has teased so far. Redmi Note 9 has four rear cameras stacked in a square module and placed at the centre.

In the images shared by IT Home, Redmi Note 9 is seen in two colours where one is similar to the ‘Gamma Green’ variant of the Redmi Note 8. The other is a light blue variant with a gradient finish.

Redmi Note 9 leaked image. ( IT Home )

Not much is known about the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series. Leaks however suggest the Redmi Note 9 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. The new Xiaomi phones are also expected to come with support for up to 30W fast charging.

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note series will most likely feature the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Xiaomi has scheduled an event for the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series on March 12. The company has also cancelled all on-ground events this month starting with the Redmi Note 9.