Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite smartphones launched

Xiaomi also launched the global versions of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 08:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a punch-hole display and four rear cameras.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a punch-hole display and four rear cameras.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi yesterday launched two new smartphones - Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10 Lite. Xiaomi also unveiled the global versions of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max which were launched in India this March. These two phones will sell under different monikers in global markets.

Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Note 9 at $200 which translates to roughly Rs 15,600. Mi Note Lite carries a price tag of €349 (Rs 28,800 approx). As for the Redmi Note 9S (Redmi Note 9 Pro), it will retail at a starting price of $270. Pricing details for the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Redmi Note 9 Pro Max) haven’t been announced yet.

Specs of Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9 Pro remain unchanged as the Indian variants. The Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10 Lite are new entrants though.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a quad camera setup of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. Redmi Note 9 packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Mi Note 10 Lite is the affordable version of Mi Note 10.
Mi Note 10 Lite is the affordable version of Mi Note 10. ( Xiaomi )

Mi Note 10 Lite which is an affordable version of the Mi Note 10 series, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6.47-inch AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Mi Note 10 Lite also has a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. It sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,260mAh battery with 30W charging support.

