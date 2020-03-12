Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC, 5,020mAh battery launched in India

tech

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:27 IST

Xiaomi on Thursday upgraded its popular Redmi Note series in India with two new smartphones. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro are the latest smartphones from Xiaomi and both phones come with a different design, improved performance and features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage variants starting at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 18,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi Note 9 Pro also come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 15,999.

The first sale for the Redmi Note 9 Pro will take place on March 17 via mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available on March 25 on the same platforms.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro series comes with a refreshed design featuring a punch-hole camera which Xiaomi calls it the ‘dot display’. The smartphones also feature a different rear camera module as well. Both phones come in three colour options of ‘Interstellar Black’, ‘Aurora Blue’ and ‘Classic White’.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor which is also used on the Realme 6 Pro.

The quad camera setup at the rear has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide (120-degree) angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. The camera app has also been revamped with a new pin icon on top and a pro colour feature. For selfies there’s a 32-megapixel camera up front.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. It also has an IR blaster, splash proof coating in addition to Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also comes with ISRO’s NavIC tech out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro both share a similar set of specifications. The differences lie in a few areas like the same 5,020mAh battery but with 18W fast charging. Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a quad camera setup but with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The selfie camera is also a 16-megapixel sensor.