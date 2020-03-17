Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale in India today: Check out price, specs, offers

tech

Xiaomi last week launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. Now, less than a week later the smartphone will be up for sale in India. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India and Xiaomi’s official India website to purchase the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone.

As a part of its first sale that will begin at 12PM today both Amazon India and Xiaomi are offering interesting offers to the buyers. Amazon India is offering up to Rs 1,000 off on all transactions made via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In addition to that, the e-retailer is offering double data per recharge benefits to the Airtel prepaid subscribers. As a part of this offer Airtel subscribers who opt for the Rs 298 pack will get 4GB data per day for 28 days instead of 2GB data per day. Similarly, Airtel prepaid subscribers who opt for the Rs 398 plan will get 6GB data per day for 28 days instead of 3GB data per day.

On the other hand, buyers who head to mi.com will get Rs 500 off on all transactions made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 12,999. ( Amazon )

Redmi Note 9 Pro price and specs

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

The newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel proximity sensor. On the front the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging technology.

As far as the price is concerned, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro costs Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device costs Rs 15,999.