Tech / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series global launch on April 30

Xiaomi has scheduled an event for April 30 where it will launch the Redmi Note 9 series globally.

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:27 IST
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India last month.
Xiaomi announced it is hosting a global launch for the Redmi Note 9 series on April 30. The launch event as expected will be online-only, and it will feature other Xiaomi products as well.

Redmi Note 9 series global is scheduled to take place on April 30, and it will start at 20:00 GMT. Here, Xiaomi is expected to launch the global variants of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. It will also launch new Xiaomi products as teased but there’s no word on what those could be.

 

Xiaomi already launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in select markets including India. The company also sells the Redmi Note 9S globally, which is the Redmi Note 9 Pro. There’s also a Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 10X smartphone rumoured to launch soon.

This smartphone is expected to come with MediaTek’s Helio G85 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There will be a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. Redmi Note 9 or Redmi 10X will ship with MIUI 11 and Android 10 out-of-the-box. Its colour options include ‘Sky Blue’, ‘Pine Morning Green’ and ‘Ice Fog White’. The smartphone is also expected to be priced at CNY 1,499 which translates to roughly Rs 16,200.

