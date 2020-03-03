e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series launching in India on March 12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series launching in India on March 12

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series is scheduled to launch in India next week with its teaser page on Amazon India now up.

tech Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:45 IST
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series launch on March 12 in India.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series launch on March 12 in India.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is scheduled to upgrade its popular ‘Redmi Note’ series in India next week. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series has been teased on Amazon India giving us an idea on what to expect from the new phones.

The Amazon India teaser page for Redmi Note 9 doesn’t reveal any specification but highlights some key areas. Camera has been highlighted and the teaser reveals a quad camera setup for the Redmi Note 9 series. Xiaomi has also given a small glimpse at the Redmi Note 9’s design which looks familiar to last year’s Redmi Note 8. The smartphone is also spotted in green colour.

The teaser page also highlights performance, charging and gaming on the Redmi Note 9 series which is routine for phone brands. Leaks however suggest Xiaomi will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor on the Redmi Note 9 series. The new Xiaomi phones could also come with support for up to 30W fast charging.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series will launch on March 12 in India. The launch will take place shortly after the Realme 6 series make their debut in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series is expected to compete with the Realme 6 series.

 

Xiaomi has also cancelled its on-ground launch event for the Redmi Note 9 amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The company will also refrain from hosting any events this month. It will instead opt for online-only launches.

