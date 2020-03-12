Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series to launch today in India

tech

Xiaomi will upgrade its most popular smartphone series in India later today. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series will make its debut today with most likely two smartphones – Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 launch is scheduled to start at 12:00 noon. Xiaomi had cancelled the physical event for its Redmi Note 9 launch but it will continue with an online conference. Interested users can catch the event live via Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and follow their social media handles for updates.

Amazon India had already unveiled a teaser page for the Redmi Note 9. The teaser page doesn’t reveal anything other than a quad camera setup. It also shows the four rear cameras will be placed in a square module which is different than the vertical design on the Redmi Note 8 series.

Xiaomi also teases the design of the Redmi Note 9 which is seen in green colour. It also highlights performance, gaming and charging hinting at major upgrades in these areas. There isn’t anything else revealed about the Redmi Note 9 series but leaks suggest the phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor. The new Redmi Note 9 phones could also come with support for up to 30W fast charging.

Xiaomi’s new phones are also expected to compete with the recently launched Realme 6 series. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro come with a 64-megapixel quad camera, 90Hz display and 30W fast charging. Looks like Xiaomi already has tough competitors to beat with its new Redmi Note phones.