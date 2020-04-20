Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with quad camera setup, rear fingerprint sensor spotted on TENNA

tech

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India last month. A Redmi Note 9 is reportedly in the works as well, and the smartphone has been spotted on TENAA and Chinese 3C certification website as well.. There’s no official word from Xiaomi as yet.

The TENAA listing revealed the key specifications of the Redmi Note 9. The smartphone is listed with a 6.53-inch (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display. For photography, the Redmi Note 9 will sport a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor on a quad-camera setup. Details of the other sensors aren’t available. Up front, it will house a punch-hole camera with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone is also listed with a 4,920mAh battery. There’s no mention of the chipset for the Redmi Note 9 but it is expected to come with MediaTek’s Helio 80 SoC. In terms of storage, it will be available in three options of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Redmi Note 9 looks quite like the Redmi Note 9 Pro series with the square camera module. It will however sport a rear fingerprint sensor instead of the side-mounted on the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. This smartphone will most likely be priced lower than the Pro variants which start at Rs 14,999 in India. There’s Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and both phones offer a 5,020mAh battery, ISRO’s NavIC GPS tech, quad camera setup and 18W fast charging support.