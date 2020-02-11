Xiaomi Redmi power banks launched in India: Price, specs

tech

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 12:38 IST

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched new Redmi products in India. The company launched its latest budget smartphone, Redmi 8A Dual. It also launched a new Redmi category in India for power banks.

Redmi power bank comes in two variants with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh. The 10,000mAh Redmi power bank is priced at Rs 799 and the 20,000mAh variant at Rs 1,499. Redmi’s new power banks will go on sale on February 18 via mi.com and Mi Home stores. It also comes in two colour options of black and white, and features an anti-slip grip design.

The Redmi power banks come with dual input ports for USB Type-C and micro USB. It also has dual USB output which lets users charge two devices simultaneously. The 10,000mAh Redmi power bank supports up to 10W fast charging. As for the 20,000mAh Redmi power bank it has support for 18W fast charging. The power banks also support two-way fast charging on the same wattage.

The Redmi power banks also feature a low power mode which can be enabled by pressing the power button twice. This will adjust the power usage on the power bank and is customized for devices like fitness bands and Bluetooth headphones. The power banks are also equipped with a 12 layer circuit protection.

The new power banks aren’t the first for Xiaomi. They are an addition to the Redmi brand in India. Xiaomi has been selling Mi power banks in India which are also priced in the same category.