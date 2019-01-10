Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch highlights: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi on Thursday launched a new smartphone in Beijing, China. Redmi Note 7 is the first product from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi.

In China, Redmi Note 7 starts at RMB 999 which translates to roughly Rs 11,000. There is no announcement on when the Redmi Note 7 will come to India.

Redmi Note 7 comes with a new gradient colour design in blue, black and a red-pink combination. The smartphone sports a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI cameras. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor.

Redmi Note 7 comes in three storage variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging.

Here are the highlights from today’s Redmi Note 7 launch event.

12:16PM IST Redmi Note 7: Storage variants Redmi Note 7 comes in two more variants of 4GB+64GB (RMB 1,199), and 6GB+64GB (RMB 1,399).





12:13PM IST Redmi Note 7: Price Redmi Note 7 starts at RMB 999 (Rs 11,000 approximately) for the base model with 3GB RAM and 33GB onboard storage.





12:10PM IST Redmi Note 7: Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.





12:08PM IST Redmi Note 7: Selfie camera For selfies, Redmi Note 7 has a 13-megapixel front AI camera.





12:04PM IST Redmi Note 7: Camera Redmi Note 7 sports a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture. It is the first Xiaomi phone to house a 48-megapixel camera.





11:56AM IST Redmi Note 7: Connectivity Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a USB Type-C port. It also houses a 3.5mm headphone jack.





11:51AM IST Redmi Note 7: Processor Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor.





11:46AM IST Redmi Note 7: Glass body Redmi Note 7 is wrapped in a 2.5D curved glass. It has a gradient colour design in blue, red and black. The dual cameras are stacked vertically, and the fingerprint sensor is placed at the centre.





11:41AM IST Redmi Note 7: Display Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a waterdrop styled notch on top of its display.





11:40AM IST Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi introduces the first smartphone under Redmi - Redmi Note 7. It features a gradient colour design with a glossy finish, and dual rear cameras stacked vertically.





11:35AM IST Redmi sub-brand Xiaomi started 2019 with a major announcement of making the Redmi series as its sub-brand. This is the first event official event of the sub-brand Redmi, where the company will announce its new products.



