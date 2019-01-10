 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch highlights: Price, specifications, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch highlights: Price, specifications, features

Redmi Note 7 is the first smartphone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi. It comes with a new gradient colour design, 48-megapixel camera and more. Here are the highlights from Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 launch.

By Marcia Sekhose | Jan 10, 2019 12:38 IST
highlights

Xiaomi on Thursday launched a new smartphone in Beijing, China. Redmi Note 7 is the first product from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi.

In China, Redmi Note 7 starts at RMB 999 which translates to roughly Rs 11,000. There is no announcement on when the Redmi Note 7 will come to India.

Redmi Note 7 comes with a new gradient colour design in blue, black and a red-pink combination. The smartphone sports a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI cameras. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor.

Redmi Note 7 comes in three storage variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging.

Here are the highlights from today’s Redmi Note 7 launch event.

12:16PM IST

Redmi Note 7: Storage variants

Redmi Note 7 comes in two more variants of 4GB+64GB (RMB 1,199), and 6GB+64GB (RMB 1,399).

12:13PM IST

Redmi Note 7: Price

Redmi Note 7 starts at RMB 999 (Rs 11,000 approximately) for the base model with 3GB RAM and 33GB onboard storage.

12:10PM IST

Redmi Note 7: Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

12:08PM IST

Redmi Note 7: Selfie camera

For selfies, Redmi Note 7 has a 13-megapixel front AI camera.

12:04PM IST

Redmi Note 7: Camera

Redmi Note 7 sports a dual-camera setup of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture. It is the first Xiaomi phone to house a 48-megapixel camera.

11:56AM IST

Redmi Note 7: Connectivity

Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a USB Type-C port. It also houses a 3.5mm headphone jack.

11:51AM IST

Redmi Note 7: Processor

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor.

11:46AM IST

Redmi Note 7: Glass body

Redmi Note 7 is wrapped in a 2.5D curved glass. It has a gradient colour design in blue, red and black. The dual cameras are stacked vertically, and the fingerprint sensor is placed at the centre.

11:41AM IST

Redmi Note 7: Display

Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a waterdrop styled notch on top of its display.

11:40AM IST

Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi introduces the first smartphone under Redmi - Redmi Note 7. It features a gradient colour design with a glossy finish, and dual rear cameras stacked vertically.

11:35AM IST

Redmi sub-brand

Xiaomi started 2019 with a major announcement of making the Redmi series as its sub-brand. This is the first event official event of the sub-brand Redmi, where the company will announce its new products.

11:31AM IST

Xiaomi Redmi phone launch begins

Xiaomi CEI Lei Jun takes the stage to start the launch of a new Redmi smartphone in Beijing, China. Xiaomi will debut Redmi as a sub-brand with the launch of a new device.