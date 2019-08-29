Xiaomi Redmi TV launched: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Xiaomi on Thursday launched a new smart TV under its sub-brand Redmi. The new Redmi TV was launched at the Redmi Note 8 series event in Beijing, China.

Xiaomi’s Redmi TV is priced at CNY 3,799 which translates to roughly Rs 38,100 approx. There is no word on whether Xiaomi will bring the Redmi TV to India. Redmi TV comes in only one 70-inch variant. Unlike past leaks and rumours, Xiaomi did not launch a 40-inch version of the Redmi TV.

In terms of specifications, Redmi TV features a 70-inch 4K HDR display with very thin bezels. The Redmi TV is powered by Amlogic 64 quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Its connectivity options include 2.4G/5G, Bluetooth 4.2, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

On the software front, Redmi TV runs on Xiaomi’s custom Patchwall OS based on Android. This is the same OS used on Xiaomi TVs. The Redmi TV is also equipped with Dolby Audio and comes with a voice control remote. Users can also control other smart home products through the Redmi TV.

Xiaomi is yet to announce if the Redmi TV will make it to India. Here, the company sells its Mi LED TV range starting at Rs 12,499 and going up to Rs 47,999.

Xiaomi also launched its latest Redmi Note 8 series today. Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48-megapixel quad camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. As for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it is Xiaomi’s first 64-megapixel camera phone. It also has a quad-camera setup, runs on MediaTek’s Helio G90T processor and features liquid cooling for gaming.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 14:25 IST