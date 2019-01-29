Redmi X: Xiaomi’s first phone with in-display fingerprint sensor to launch next month

Redmi, Xiaomi’s new sub-brand, is set to add another smartphone in its portfolio. Called Redmi X, the smartphone will be the company’s first smartphone to come with in-screen fingerprint display.

Also seen on phones such as OnePlus 6T and Vivo Nex, the technology allows users to unlock the phone by tapping on the screen. According to a leaked teaser, Xiaomi Redmi X will launch in China on February 15.

Apart from release date, not much is known about the smartphone yet. It’s being speculated Xiaomi Redmi X will belong to the budget category.

Redmi X will join Redmi Note 7 Pro as the company’s new lineup in 2019. Already, Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel rear camera. Redmi Note 7 is also expected to launch in the Indian market very soon.

Redmi Note 7 comes with two rear cameras including 48-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to launch with better 48-megapixel camera and minor upgrades in the specifications department.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 13:38 IST