Xiaomi Redmi Y2 now available with up to Rs 3,000 discount: Price, specifications, features

After Mi A2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi has announced another discount on its popular smartphone. Its selfie-focused smartphone Redmi Y2 is now available with up to Rs 3,000 discount.

After the price drop, users can buy Redmi Y2 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 10,999, down from the original price of Rs 13,999. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with discounted price will be available via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and offline stores. Xiaomi has promised to make two more major announcements.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Full Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 launched in India in June last year. The smartphone comes with 16-megapixel selfie camera and dual-rear cameras featuring 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The phone has 5.99-inch HD+ full screen display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Mi fans! Give me an #High5 cause #RedmiY2 is now available at an exciting discount of up to ₹3000! 👊



4+64GB variant now only at ₹10,999! 🤗 Buy it from @amazonIN, https://t.co/lzFXOcYa5q & offline stores.



3rd major announcement. 2 more to go! 👍 RT & help spread the word.🙏 pic.twitter.com/8qRCdEeS9u — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 9, 2019

Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. There’s a microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Redmi Y2 is powered by a 3,080mAh battery. The smartphone features a rear fingerprint sensor along with AI-based face unlock.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 10:18 IST