Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32-megapixel selfie camera to launch on April 24

Xiaomi on Monday announced the launch date of Redmi Y3 in India. Xiaomi Redmi Y3 will launch a week from now on April 24.

Xiaomi has been teasing its upcoming smartphone, especially its 32-megapixel selfie camera. Redmi Y3 is expected to be priced in the budget segment which would make it the cheapest smartphone with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Xiaomi could use Samsung’s 32-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GD1 image sensor for the selfie camera on Redmi Y3. In addition to this, Redmi Y3 is expected to come with long battery life, according to Xiaomi’s teaser.

Xiaomi has also roped in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to tease Redmi Y3 on Twitter. Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador for Xiaomi India.

Yeh phone macha dega boss!! @RanveerOfficial is super excited about the upcoming #32MPSuperSelfie phone. Are you, Mi fans?

Revealing on 24-04-2019.

According to rumours and leak, Redmi Y3 is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone could launch with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. Redmi Y3 looks to be a major upgrade over Redmi Y2. Priced at Rs 10,999, Redmi Y2 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front. It has a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

Redmi Y2 has a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It packs a 3,080mAh battery, rear fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition for security.

