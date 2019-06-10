Xiaomi Redmi Y3 now on open sale: Price, specifications, offers

Xiaomi’s latest selfie phone, Redmi Y3, is now available via open sale. The smartphone is available on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 9,999. With exchange, customers can get up to Rs 8,850 off on the phone.

Redmi Y3, launched in India earlier this year, comes with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The successor to Redmi Y2 sports a 6.26-inch HD+ dot notch display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end model features 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

On the back, Redmi Y3 has 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel AI dual-rear cameras. The rear camera supports HDR, panorama, face recognition, AI Beautify 4.0, AI scene detection and panorama mode. The phone is capable to shoot up to 1080p videos at 60fps.

Other key features of Redmi Y3 include fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock, 4,000mAh battery, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 design.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 17:02 IST