Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to Redmi 7: Best deals from Mi Anniversary sale on Amazon India

tech

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:28 IST

Xiaomi has turned 5 in India. As part of Mi Anniversary Sale, Xiaomi is offering big discounts on its key products including phones, accessories and smart TVs. The company has also extended the discounts to Amazon India. The products featured on Amazon India include the latest Xiaomi Redmi Y3 and entry-level phones such as Redmi 6A and Redmi 6A Pro. Let’s take a look at the best deals from Mi anniversary sale.

First time discount on Redmi 7

Redmi 7 has received its first-ever price cut on Mi Anniversary sale. The smartphone with 4,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor is now available for Rs 7,499 (2GB+32GB) and Rs 8,499(3GB+ 32GB) respectively.

B07QT54G6P

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Redmi Y3 is the latest selfie smartphone from Xiaomi. One of the top selling phones on Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale, Redmi Y3 is now available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 (3GB and 32GB variant). The top-end model with 4GB and 64GB model is available for Rs 10,999. You can get the last year’s Redmi Y2 4GB and 64GB variant for Rs 8,999.

B07QS3VR4T

Xiaomi Redmi 6 series

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 2GB and 32GB model is available for Rs 6,199. Redmi 6 Pro is available for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB and 64GB model. Redmi 6 has also got cheaper at Rs 6,999.

ALSO READ: Top deals and offers on Xiaomi Mi LED smart TVs

B077PW9VBW

Older models

With Mi A3 set to launch in India soon, Xiaomi is offering big discount on Mi A2. The 2018 Android One phone is available on Amazon India with Rs 1,000 discount on exchange. The 4GB and 64GB model of Mi A2 can be purchased for Rs 9,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB and 64GB model is available for Rs 11,999.

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch HD ready Android TV is now available for Rs 12,499. Mi TV 4A Pro 43 full HD TV is listed at Rs 21,999 as part of Mi Anniversary sale. The bigger smart TV, Mi 4A Pro 49-inch, is available on Amazon India for Rs 29,999.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 16:28 IST