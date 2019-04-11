Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to up the selfie game with 32-megapixel front-facing camera

Remember Xiaomi’s Redmi Y-series? The selfie-focused budget smartphone portfolio is set for a big upgrade this year. Dubbed as Xiaomi Redmi Y3, the smartphone is expected to come with 32-megapixel front-facing camera. If launched, Redmi Y3 will be the cheapest smartphone in India to offer such high-res camera for selfies.

Ahead of the official launch, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet saying “’Y’ am I taking so many selfies? BTW I clicked ‘32’ selfies with 32 @XiaomiIndia colleagues! The tweet also features 32 selfies from the new phone.

Interestingly enough, Xiaomi Redmi Y3’s 32-megapixel camera would be higher than Redmi Note 7 Pro’s which is a more premium mid-range smartphone.

Mi fans! I got my hands on upcoming #Redmi phone & it is amazing! Went on a selfie rampage & the results are totally incredible.🤳



'Y' am I taking so many selfies? BTW I clicked '32' selfies with 32 @XiaomiIndia colleagues! 😉



Can't wait to share more details with you. #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/GSP7xhIpNS — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 10, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 had launched in India in June last year. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera and dual-rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch HD+ full screen display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with multiple RAM and storage variants. The smartphone also has microSD slot for further expansion of storage. Other key features of the phone include dual SIM, 4G LTE with VoLTE support. It’s powered by a 3,080mAh battery.

While nothing is official yet, Xiaomi may look to extend new dot notch design and edge-to-edge display panels to its popular Redmi Y series. As far as pricing goes, it’s safe to say it will be priced in the vicinity of Rs 10,000 – just like Redmi Y and Redmi Y2 series.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:06 IST