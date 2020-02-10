e-paper
Xiaomi RedmiBook may launch in India on February 11

This official teaser hinting the launch of a RedmiBook in India comes days after a recent tweet by Manu Kumar Jain that revealed details about a meeting with his counterpart from Intel.

tech Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
India
A woman walks past a Xiaomi logo outside a Xiaomi service center in Beijing
A woman walks past a Xiaomi logo outside a Xiaomi service center in Beijing(AFP)
         

A new teaser by Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi shared on Twitter handle revealed that the company might also unveil its new laptop “RedmiBook” alongwith Redmi 9A on Tuesday.

This official teaser hinting the launch of a RedmiBook in India comes days after a recent tweet by Manu Kumar Jain that revealed details about a meeting with his counterpart from Intel, news portal Gizbot reported.

 

In China, Xiaomi sells laptops under the Mi and Redmi brand names and it is unclear as to whether the 13-inch model or the 14-inch model will make it to India.

RedmiBook 13 with a small 13.3-inch FHD+ display with narrow bezels all around was launched along with the Redmi K30.

For processors, Xiaomi offers the option to choose between the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

There’s 8GB RAM as standard onboard while a 512GB SSD storage is present on all the models.

Additionally, it offers an Nvidia MX250 graphics card.

