Xiaomi RedmiBook, Mi-branded laptops India launch to take place soon

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:08 IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to enter the laptop segment in India with RedmiBook and Mi-branded laptops soon. The India head of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain reportedly gave this news to retailers in an online meeting but did not provide any concrete date of launch, as per tipster Ishan Agarwal. We assume that the company will most probably launch the much-anticipated laptops after Covid-19 pandemic is contained and the lockdown period is over. For now, the lockdown in India is implemented until May 3.

It is worth adding that Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 14 has already been spotted in BIS listing, indicating an imminent India launch. It was launched in China last year so all the specifications are already out. The laptop has a 14-inch screen size with FHD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution and 250 nits brightness levels.

.@manukumarjain said in today's online meeting with retailers that Mi/ Redmi Laptops will launch in India ASAP (HOPE!). Didn't provide any concrete date/timeline. Not planning to launch any Tabs like Mi Pad, though. Didn't comment on upcoming launches like Mi 10 lite/K30 Pro 😁🤭 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 27, 2020

It comes in Intel 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and i5 processor variants with Nvidia Geforce Mx250 GPU and 8GB DDR4 RAM. There are variants based on the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacities as well. The laptop is powered by a 46 watt-hour battery and comes with a 65W power adapter.

The China price of the device is CNY 3999, which roughly converts to Rs 43,000 here.

A few days ago, Jain was also spotted using the Mi Laptop Air while addressing to over 800 Xiaomi employees over a Zoom call. Worth noting is that Jain has said in the past that he uses devices that have launched or are about to launch in India, and this could be an indication of the fact that we might see the Mi Laptop Air in India sometime soon.