Xiaomi reportedly working on a 144-megapixel smartphone

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:45 IST

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a 144-megapixel camera. This smartphone is speculated to be either the Mi 10S Pro or the Mi CCC10 Pro. There’s no official confirmation on the smartphone as yet.

This comes from a Xiaomi tipster Sushanshu who posted the leak on Twitter. While the leak cannot be confirmed, it wouldn’t be surprising if Xiaomi is indeed working on a 144-megapixel phone. Assuming it could be the Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro would be because the current Mi 10 Pro and Mi CC10 feature a 108-megapixel camera. It’s also the highest ever on a smartphone. Xiaomi had launched the global variants of Mi 10 series earlier this week. Xiaomi was scheduled to launch the Mi 10 Pro in India on March 31 but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series comes with a 108-megapixel quad camera and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphones also feature an AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. There’s 180 Hz touch refresh rate as well for a better gaming and scrolling experience.

Xiaomi hasn’t announced anything officially on the launch of a new 144-megapixel smartphone as yet. There’s the Mi Note 10 as well which was the first to launch with a 108-megapixel camera. Since the Mi 10 series launch was quite recent in February, the new Xiaomi phone could be an upgrade over the Mi Note 10. But it’s really just speculation at this point.