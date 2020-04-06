Xiaomi rolls out PatchWall 3.0 update for Mi TV in India

tech

Xiaomi on Monday rolled out a new PatchWall update for Mi TV users in India. PatchWall 3.0 comes with a new customisation for Disney+ Hotstar, more content partners and UI improvements.

PatchWall 3.0 has started rolling out today, and it will be available for Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro. PatchWall 3.0 brings a new and dedicated section sports channel in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. Xiaomi says that this channel will help users discover content and offer a one-click play option for various sports content as well. It will feature ongoing tournaments of different sports like Kabaddi, Tennis and Cricket.

Xiaomi has added two new content partners with PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV. There’s Docubay which will stream international documentaries on various topics. Lattu Kids as the name suggests, will offer over 1,500 hours of kids content.

Mi TV users will also get to see a new Mi List with PatchWall 3.0 which will feature curated lists of movies and TV shows from different genres. Xiaomi says that the Mi List is a “contextually-aware” list, and it will recommend content during specific occasions like festivals and days of national importance.

More features on PatchWall 3.0 include redesigned carousels for more focus on current selection, and the addition of Mi Lanting Font Pro font. Xiaomi has also updated the zero screen in PatchWall 3.0 to show content higher than the input tab, and enable horizontal scrolling through different lists.