e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xiaomi rolls out PatchWall 3.0 update for Mi TV in India

Xiaomi rolls out PatchWall 3.0 update for Mi TV in India

Xiaomi’s latest PatchWall update for Mi TVs comes with UI improvements, new sports channel and more.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi launched PatchWall for its Mi TVs back in 2018.
Xiaomi launched PatchWall for its Mi TVs back in 2018. (Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi on Monday rolled out a new PatchWall update for Mi TV users in India. PatchWall 3.0 comes with a new customisation for Disney+ Hotstar, more content partners and UI improvements.

PatchWall 3.0 has started rolling out today, and it will be available for Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro. PatchWall 3.0 brings a new and dedicated section sports channel in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. Xiaomi says that this channel will help users discover content and offer a one-click play option for various sports content as well. It will feature ongoing tournaments of different sports like Kabaddi, Tennis and Cricket.

Xiaomi has added two new content partners with PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV. There’s Docubay which will stream international documentaries on various topics. Lattu Kids as the name suggests, will offer over 1,500 hours of kids content.

Mi TV users will also get to see a new Mi List with PatchWall 3.0 which will feature curated lists of movies and TV shows from different genres. Xiaomi says that the Mi List is a “contextually-aware” list, and it will recommend content during specific occasions like festivals and days of national importance.

More features on PatchWall 3.0 include redesigned carousels for more focus on current selection, and the addition of Mi Lanting Font Pro font. Xiaomi has also updated the zero screen in PatchWall 3.0 to show content higher than the input tab, and enable horizontal scrolling through different lists.

top news
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech