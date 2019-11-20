Xiaomi’s 100W ‘Super Charge Turbo’ can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes

tech

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:04 IST

Xiaomi has been working on its 100W “Super Charge Turbo” for quite some time with the company demonstrating the technology earlier this year. Xiaomi has now made its 100W fast charging official and shared some more details about it.

Xiaomi officially unveiled its 100W fast charging technology at the company’s Developer Conference in China. Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery phone in just 17 minutes. This is the fastest charging feat achieved by any smartphone so far. Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo packs a high-voltage charge pump, a 9-fold charge protection and an independent MCU.

The 100W charger is also equipped to offer lower internal resistance, consume lower temperature and offer fast charging at the same time. It also comes with wired and wireless charging architecture which can be seamlessly switched. Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo also comes with a private encryption key design. While Xiaomi did make its 100W Super Charge Turbo official it hasn’t confirmed the launch date as yet.

In its demonstration video, Xiaomi pitted its 100W fast charging against Oppo’s SuperVOOC charge. Here, the phone with 4,000mAh battery charged from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes with Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo. As for the Oppo phone with 3,700mAh battery, the company’s 50W SuperVOOC charge achieved 65% juice within the same amount of time.

Soon to compete with Xiaomi is Vivo which has already confirmed its 120W fast charging technology. This would also be Xiaomi’s first native fast charging technology. The company uses Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology for its smartphones.