e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Xiaomi’s 100W ‘Super Charge Turbo’ can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes

Xiaomi officially unveiled its 100W Super Charge Turbo in China and shared more details about the technology.

tech Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo against Oppo’s SuperVOOC charge.
Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo against Oppo’s SuperVOOC charge. (Venkatesh Gorantla/YouTube)
         

Xiaomi has been working on its 100W “Super Charge Turbo” for quite some time with the company demonstrating the technology earlier this year. Xiaomi has now made its 100W fast charging official and shared some more details about it.

Xiaomi officially unveiled its 100W fast charging technology at the company’s Developer Conference in China. Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery phone in just 17 minutes. This is the fastest charging feat achieved by any smartphone so far. Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo packs a high-voltage charge pump, a 9-fold charge protection and an independent MCU.

The 100W charger is also equipped to offer lower internal resistance, consume lower temperature and offer fast charging at the same time. It also comes with wired and wireless charging architecture which can be seamlessly switched. Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo also comes with a private encryption key design. While Xiaomi did make its 100W Super Charge Turbo official it hasn’t confirmed the launch date as yet.

In its demonstration video, Xiaomi pitted its 100W fast charging against Oppo’s SuperVOOC charge. Here, the phone with 4,000mAh battery charged from 0% to 100% in just 17 minutes with Xiaomi’s Super Charge Turbo. As for the Oppo phone with 3,700mAh battery, the company’s 50W SuperVOOC charge achieved 65% juice within the same amount of time.

Soon to compete with Xiaomi is Vivo which has already confirmed its 120W fast charging technology. This would also be Xiaomi’s first native fast charging technology. The company uses Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology for its smartphones.

tags
top news
NRC will be carried out across India, no need to worry: Amit Shah
NRC will be carried out across India, no need to worry: Amit Shah
Upgrade WhatsApp to latest version, threat via MP4 file: Central agency
Upgrade WhatsApp to latest version, threat via MP4 file: Central agency
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in backdrop of Maharashtra deadlock
Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi in backdrop of Maharashtra deadlock
Jose Mourinho and Tottenham: An unlikely union of contrasting philosophies
Jose Mourinho and Tottenham: An unlikely union of contrasting philosophies
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
Villas, private pools and more: Have you been to these luxury resorts?
We did it, says Punjab gangster in Facebook post on 26-yr-old shot 8 times
We did it, says Punjab gangster in Facebook post on 26-yr-old shot 8 times
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
Gandhis’ SPG cover removal row explodes in Rajya Sabha: Who said what
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahRealme X2 ProSushmita Sen Birthday PartyRealme 5sMahua MajiIFFI 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech