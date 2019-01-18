Survival Game: Xiaomi launches PUBG Mobile-like battle royale game via Mi Apps store

As PUBG Mobile continues to grow popular in India, Xiaomi has now introduced its own battle royale game called Survival Game. The latest game is available for download for Xiaomi users via its own Mi Apps Store.

The Xiaomi Survival Game is very similar to PUBG and Fortnite games. The game is about 190MB in size and is only available through Xiaomi’s own app store.

Xiaomi describes Survival Game as a “sci-fi style” shooting game, especially designed for the Indian market.

The game features a battlefield based on the battle royale concept. Each match begins with players dropping in a map, just like how PUBG Mobile begins. Apart from acquiring resources and gifts spread across the map, players have to fight with their competitors. The last one standing wins the game.

Xiaomi’s Battle Royale Game- Survival Game comes out of beta (Screenshot/HT Photo)

Xiaomi’s Survival Game still appears to be work in progress. The graphics are underwhelming compared to PUBG and Fortnite. It’s worth noting that the lightweight of the application may have been because of the low-end Redmi phones that are quite popular in the country.

Survival Game by Xiaomi still doesn’t have a lot of features that you can find on PUBG. The game, however, does have the basic features such as changing avatars and long-range weapons among others.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 13:35 IST