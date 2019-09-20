Xiaomi’s big festive season offer: Price drop for Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S

tech

Xiaomi is gearing up for the festival season with some interesting deals and offers. Company VP Manu Kumar Jain on Friday announced the company will be rolling out new deals, discounts, cashback and more on Xiaomi devices. One of the first announcements is price drop for Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999, down from the original base price of Rs 27,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999, down from the original starting price of Rs 10,999. Jain said that the company will also be bundling additional bank offers with these two phones.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro: Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, which competes with OnePlus 7, has Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.39-inch full HD+ notch-less display.

Breaking news!⚡ We have first price drops for #DiwaliWithMi. Up to ₹4000 off!😍



Special prices during #DiwaliWithMi:

* #RedmiK20Pro (#FlagshipKiller) from ₹24,999

* #RedmiNote7S (#48MP) from ₹8999

* Additional bank offers 💵



RT 🔄 to see more such Dhamaka deals!#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LMO6A9ER8O — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 20, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple-rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel, 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. Key features of the phone include in-display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, touted as the cheapest 48-megapixel camera phone, comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot notch. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The smartphone has 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI dual rear cameras. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery, rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

