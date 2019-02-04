Xiaomi’s flagship Redmi phone to feature premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Redmi, now an independent sub-brand of Xiaomi, is known for budget smartphones such as Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5. The sub-brand debuted with another budget phone, Redmi Note 7, which features 48-megapixel camera. Xiaomi’s Redmi is now planning to launch a premium handset with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed on Weibo that Redmi’s next flagship phone will feature the premium Qualcomm chip. Another senior Xiaomi executive Lu Weibing also confirmed plans for a premium handset with Redmi branding.

This will be the first time when a Redmi phone will feature Qualcomm’s premium chipset. So far, Xiaomi has used mid-range processors such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and 660 processors on its Redmi phones. A premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset also means the flagship Redmi phone will be dearer than the previous phones.

But it’s unlikely to be as expensive as Samsung Galaxy S9 or other premium Android handsets. Poco, another sub-brand from Xiaomi, offers the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-based phone, Poco F1.

Apart from a premium price tag, you can expect fast performance and even 5G support -- two key highlights of the 855 chipset.

Xiaomi last month hinted at the change in strategy for the new sub-brand Redmi.

“We believe, with Redmi becoming an independent brand, and Redmi and Xiaomi developing in different directions, both brands will benefit. Redmi will focus on extremely cost-efficiency and the e-commerce market while Xiaomi will focus on the mid- to high-end market and new retail,” Jun said in a post last month.

Redmi is currently gearing up to launch Redmi Note 7 in India. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel camera and a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Other features of the phone include 48MP and 5MP rear cameras, 13MP selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery, and VoLTE support. The phone is available in China at a starting price of Rs 10,000 approximately.

Xiaomi will also launch an upgraded Redmi Note 7 Pro with Sony’s 48-megapixel camera. The phone is rumoured to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, new notch design, glass back panel, and 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:55 IST