Xiaomi’s foldable phone in the works as well, to feature Motorola Razr-like clamshell design

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:40 IST

The clamshell design appears to be the way forward for future foldable phones. After Motorola introduced Razr foldable flip phone, Xiaomi is now working on a foldable phone with a similar clamshell design. The first look of the Xiaomi foldable phone has emerged through the company’s patent filing.

It is worth noting that the clamshell design is the only similarity between Razr and Xiaomi’s foldable phone. The patent reveals a newer form factor with a smaller rectangular cover screen and dual rear cameras when folded. On the inside, the phone has a thicker bezel on the top when unfolded. The bezel appears to house dual-rear cameras, mic, and other sensors.

Xiaomi’s new patent, however, reveals a completely new foldable design from the one that surfaced a few months ago. The older patent filing revealed a Samsung Galaxy Fold-like foldable phone that folds and unfolds like a book. This version of the foldable phone had a pop-up camera module with as many as five lenses.

The revision in the foldable design comes shortly after Motorola introduced a Razr redux with a flip folding design. Motorola Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened) with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution. Once you close the phone, you get a 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, Moto Razr 2019 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Motorola foldable phone has e-SIM.

Samsung is also working on a clamshell design for its next-generation Galaxy Fold. Last month, Samsung introduced a flip phone-like foldable phone concept with a punch-hole camera on the top and on-screen navigation touch buttons at the bottom.