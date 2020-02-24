Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha is launching in India soon, listing appears on website

tech

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:43 IST

After recently showcasing the Mi Mix Alpha in select stores across India, the smartphone has been listed on the India website indicating that it is going to launch in India soon.

There is no official indication from Xiaomi yet about launch dates or prices yet.

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Mix Alpha for the first time in September last year and the smartphone attracted attention with its unique design. The smartphone comes with a surround display that wraps around the phone. The Mi Mix Alpha is an all-glass phone.

In terms of specifications, the device features a massive 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen that offers a screen resolution of 2088x2250 pixels.

Mi Mix Alpha comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB internal storage. It runs on a 4,050mAh battery which supports 40W fast charging. On the software front, the Mi MIX Alpha runs MIUI Alpha operating system.

There is a triple rear camera setup on board that includes a 108MP camera with a Samsung HMX sensor, a 20MP wide-angle camera, and a 12MP camera for portraits. There’s no selfie camera on the Mi MIX Alpha.

Launched in September last year, Mi Mix Alpha comes with 5G support and display acoustic sound. Xiaomi had mentioned earlier this month said the concept phone would cost around Rs 2 lakh if launched commercially. Again, we do not know about India prices yet.

The Xiaomi India site still lists it as a concept smartphone.

