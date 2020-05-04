e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xiaomi browser app update makes data collection optional in Incognito mode

Xiaomi browser app update makes data collection optional in Incognito mode

Xiaomi has already made clear that it uses the ‘aggregated data’ from the browser’s incognito mode ‘for internal analysis’ and it does not link any personally identifiable information to this data.

tech Updated: May 04, 2020 14:26 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Also mentioned is that the latest version of Mi Browser/Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser are v12.1.4 and v3.4.3.
Also mentioned is that the latest version of Mi Browser/Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser are v12.1.4 and v3.4.3. (Xiaomi)
         

A couple of days ago researchers found that Xiaomi’s Mint browser has a ‘backdoor’ functionality that sends users’ browsing data to remote servers hosted by Alibaba and rented by Xiaomi. What came as a surprise was that the data was being captured even while browsing in the Incognito Mode inside the browser. However, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain was quick to reply and confirm that Xiaomi does not collect data (which is encrypted) without consent. But if you are a Xiaomi smartphone user and are still sceptical about your data being stored or not, Xiaomi is rolling out another solution for you. It is now possible to toggle on/off the aggregated data collection functionality in the Incognito Mode.

“By 01:30, May 4, GMT+8 in Beijing, the software updates had been available for our browser products including, preloaded Mi Browser, Mi Browser Pro on Google Play, and Mint Browser on Google Play,” says the Mi blog post. “These software updates include an option in incognito mode for all users of both browsers to switch on/off the aggregated data collection.” Also mentioned is that the latest version of Mi Browser/Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser are v12.1.4 and v3.4.3.

Xiaomi has already made clear that it uses the ‘aggregated data’ from the browser’s incognito mode ‘for internal analysis’ and it does not link any personally identifiable information to this data.

Interestingly, based on the social media posts by users, the toggle is switched off by default, meaning it sends your browsing data to Xiaomi servers by default. You can switch it on and stop the aggregated data from being collected by navigating through the browser Settings > Incognito Mode settings > Enhanced Incognito Mode.

top news
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech